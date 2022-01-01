Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve cannolis

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cannoli$4.75
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$4.25
Pistachio Cannoli$4.75
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10in Cannoli$44.99
More about Stella's Bakery & Market

