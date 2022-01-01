Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken francese in Norwich

Go
Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve chicken francese

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Franceses$18.00
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Francese$12.95
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwich

Tiramisu

Garlic Bread

Cheese Pizza

Veal Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Clams

Lobsters

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Norwich to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston