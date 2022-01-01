Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cannolis in
Norwich
/
Norwich
/
Chocolate Cannolis
Norwich restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
Avg 4.6
(711 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$4.25
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$4.75
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwich
Clam Chowder
Carbonara
Chicken Francese
Greek Salad
Veal Parmesan
Vegetarian Pizza
Cheeseburgers
Tortellini
More near Norwich to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(600 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(192 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston