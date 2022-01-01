Clams in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve clams
Prime 82
181 West Town St., Norwich
|Clams Casino
|$14.00
Littlenecks baked with casino butter, roasted red peppers, bacon, and bread crumbs and baked with white wine until golden brown
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$6.00
|Ceil's Clams Casino Pizza
chopped clams, shredded mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, topped with roasted garlic
|Lingiuni with Clam Sauce
|$16.00
Great Oak Pizza
704 West Thames Street, Norwich
|Clam Strips
|$14.25
Fried Clam Strip dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon
|Clam Chowder
Homemade creamy white New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers
|Side Order Clam Strips
|$11.75
Side order portion of fried clam strips served with lemon and tartar sauce