Clams in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve clams

Prime 82 image

 

Prime 82

181 West Town St., Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clams Casino$14.00
Littlenecks baked with casino butter, roasted red peppers, bacon, and bread crumbs and baked with white wine until golden brown
La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder Bowl$6.00
Ceil's Clams Casino Pizza
chopped clams, shredded mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, topped with roasted garlic
Lingiuni with Clam Sauce$16.00
Banner pic

 

Great Oak Pizza

704 West Thames Street, Norwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Strips$14.25
Fried Clam Strip dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon
Clam Chowder
Homemade creamy white New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers
Side Order Clam Strips$11.75
Side order portion of fried clam strips served with lemon and tartar sauce
