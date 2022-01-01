Grilled chicken in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
|Side Of Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Great Oak Pizza
704 West Thames Street, Norwich
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Grilled chicken breast sandwich served on a toasted hamburger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & mayo. Make it a platter with French fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
|Grilled Chicken Grinder (LG)
|$9.50
Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
|Grilled Chicken Grinder (SM)
|$7.25
Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.