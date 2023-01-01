Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster ravioli in Norwich

Go
Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve lobster ravioli

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$0.00
Lobster Ravioli$18.00
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$14.00
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwich

Carbonara

Mozzarella Sticks

Lasagna

Chicken Francese

Garlic Knots

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Norwich to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston