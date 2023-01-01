Paninis in Norwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
Avg 4.6
(711 reviews)
Chicken Panini
$11.50
Turkey Panini
$11.50
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich
No reviews yet
Turkey Ranch Panini
$12.00
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
