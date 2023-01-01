Paninis in Norwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Panini$11.50
Turkey Panini$11.50
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Ranch Panini$12.00
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

