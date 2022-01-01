Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve penne

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Broccoli Penne$14.00
Penne Alla Vodka$12.50
Eggplant Rollatini W/ Penne$16.00
Stella's Bakery & Market

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne$10.00
