Spaghetti in
Norwich
/
Norwich
/
Spaghetti
Norwich restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
Avg 4.6
(711 reviews)
Spaghetti with Meatballs
$14.00
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Great Oak Pizza
704 West Thames Street, Norwich
No reviews yet
(LG) Spaghetti Pizza
$17.50
Spaghetti pizza served with spaghetti & spaghetti sauce base.
More about Great Oak Pizza
