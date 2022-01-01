Norwich restaurants you'll love
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
The French classic, with chocolate. 100% European butter lamination. Tender pastry, European dark chocolate, confectioner’s sugar dusting.
|Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich
|$10.95
Roasted Turkey on our Vt. Country Bread with Arugula Pesto-Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
|Egg Sandwich with Bacon
|$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Vermont North Country fruitwood smoked uncured bacon, Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn
325 Main St, Norwich
|Popular items
|Grass Fed Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
Local Beef Burger, VT Cheddar, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips
|Fries
|$7.00
Malt Aioli
|Potstickers
|$13.00
Choice of Pork or Vegetable, Fried, Served with Toasted Sesame, Scallions &
Orange Soy Sauce
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
289 MAIN ST., NORWICH
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
|$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato, North Country bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
|BLT
|$9.45
North Country bacon, slow roasted tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
|Turkey Apple
|$8.95
All-natural turkey, VT cheddar, baby arugula, honey crisp apple & house mayo on toasted sourdough
