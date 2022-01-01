Norwich restaurants you'll love

Norwich restaurants
Toast
  • Norwich

Norwich's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Norwich restaurants

King Arthur Baking Company image

 

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
The French classic, with chocolate. 100% European butter lamination. Tender pastry, European dark chocolate, confectioner’s sugar dusting.
Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich$10.95
Roasted Turkey on our Vt. Country Bread with Arugula Pesto-Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Egg Sandwich with Bacon$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Vermont North Country fruitwood smoked uncured bacon, Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn image

 

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn

325 Main St, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grass Fed Cheddar Burger$16.00
Local Beef Burger, VT Cheddar, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips
Fries$7.00
Malt Aioli
Potstickers$13.00
Choice of Pork or Vegetable, Fried, Served with Toasted Sesame, Scallions &
Orange Soy Sauce
More about Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN image

 

BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN

289 MAIN ST., NORWICH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato, North Country bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
BLT$9.45
North Country bacon, slow roasted tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Turkey Apple$8.95
All-natural turkey, VT cheddar, baby arugula, honey crisp apple & house mayo on toasted sourdough
More about BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
Blue Sparrow Kitchen image

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KOREAN MEATBALL SUB$10.95
Our well-loved gochujang meatballs toasted with house mayo on a baguette and topped with our Asian slaw
BLT$9.45
Four slices of North Country bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.95
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norwich

Reuben

Turkey Bacon

