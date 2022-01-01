Norwich cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Norwich
More about King Arthur Baking Company
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Popular items
|Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Pan Loaf
|$5.25
Organic, seeded sourdough pan loaf which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT
Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.
|Sticky Bun
|$3.50
Hand-rolled pastry with cinnamon-brown sugar spiral. Decadent honey and brown sugar glaze with pecans and cinnamon.
More about BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
289 MAIN ST., NORWICH
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
|$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato, North Country bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
|BLT
|$9.45
North Country bacon, slow roasted tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
|Turkey Apple
|$8.95
All-natural turkey, VT cheddar, baby arugula, honey crisp apple & house mayo on toasted sourdough
