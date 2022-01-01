Norwich cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Norwich

King Arthur Baking Company image

 

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Pan Loaf$5.25
Organic, seeded sourdough pan loaf which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT
Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.
Sticky Bun$3.50
Hand-rolled pastry with cinnamon-brown sugar spiral. Decadent honey and brown sugar glaze with pecans and cinnamon.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN image

 

BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN

289 MAIN ST., NORWICH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato, North Country bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
BLT$9.45
North Country bacon, slow roasted tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Turkey Apple$8.95
All-natural turkey, VT cheddar, baby arugula, honey crisp apple & house mayo on toasted sourdough
More about BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
Blue Sparrow Kitchen image

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KOREAN MEATBALL SUB$10.95
Our well-loved gochujang meatballs toasted with house mayo on a baguette and topped with our Asian slaw
BLT$9.45
Four slices of North Country bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.95
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

