Cake in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve cake

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$34.00
A lightly spiced, tender carrot cake studded with walnuts and currants and frosted with a light and custardy cream cheese frosting. It is finished with a garnish of candied walnuts.
Celebration Cake$32.00
Chocolate on Vanilla duo, golden-hued, moist tender vanilla cake with layers of rich chocolate frosting.
Rich Chocolate Cake Slice$4.00
Rich chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn

325 Main St, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$19.50
More about Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COFFEE CAKE$3.25
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT SOUR CREAM, PECANS OR WALNUTS
CARROT CAKE$6.00
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

