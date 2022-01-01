Carrot cake in Norwich
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Carrot Cake
|$34.00
A lightly spiced, tender carrot cake studded with walnuts and currants and frosted with a light and custardy cream cheese frosting. It is finished with a garnish of candied walnuts.
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.00
