Carrot cake in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve carrot cake

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Carrot Cake$34.00
A lightly spiced, tender carrot cake studded with walnuts and currants and frosted with a light and custardy cream cheese frosting. It is finished with a garnish of candied walnuts.
Carrot Cake Slice$4.00
A lightly spiced, tender carrot cake studded with walnuts and currants and frosted with a light and custardy cream cheese frosting. It is finished with a garnish of candied walnuts.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
CARROT CAKE$6.00
