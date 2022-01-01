Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve chili

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Three Bean Veggie Chili 12oz$5.00
Kidney, Black and White bean veggie Chili with carrots, onion, celery, bell peppers and green chilis
Three Bean Veggie Chili 16oz$6.00
Kidney, Black and White bean veggie Chili with carrots, onion, celery, bell peppers and green chilis
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON CHILI AVO$8.45
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
BACON CHILI AVO$7.95
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
