Chili in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve chili
More about King Arthur Baking Company
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Three Bean Veggie Chili 12oz
|$5.00
Kidney, Black and White bean veggie Chili with carrots, onion, celery, bell peppers and green chilis
|Three Bean Veggie Chili 16oz
|$6.00
Kidney, Black and White bean veggie Chili with carrots, onion, celery, bell peppers and green chilis
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
289 Main St, Norwich
|BACON CHILI AVO
|$8.45
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
|BACON CHILI AVO
|$7.95
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat