Curry in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve curry

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Coconut Curried Carrot Soup$5.00
A Blend of Carrots, Vegetables, Creamy Coconut, and Yellow Curry.
16oz Coconut Curried Carrot Soup$6.00
A Blend of Carrots, Vegetables, Creamy Coconut, and Yellow Curry.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD (VEGAN)$9.95
Organic chickpeas, shallots, & celery tossed with house aquafaba (vegan mayo) and curry spices served in a warmed wrap with lettuce
CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD (VEGAN) WRAP$9.95
