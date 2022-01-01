Egg sandwiches in Norwich
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Egg Sandwich with Sausage
|$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Sausage and Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs and Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
|Egg Sandwich with Bacon
|$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Vermont North Country fruitwood smoked uncured bacon, Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
289 Main St, Norwich
|BLT & EGG SANDWICH
|$9.95
4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo
|SALSA & EGG SANDWICH
|$7.45
Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin
