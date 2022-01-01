Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich with Sausage$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Sausage and Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
Egg Sandwich$6.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs and Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
Egg Sandwich with Bacon$7.95
Scrambled Pete and Gerry's organic eggs, Vermont North Country fruitwood smoked uncured bacon, Vermont Cabot Cheddar on a brioche roll.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT & EGG SANDWICH$9.95
4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo
SALSA & EGG SANDWICH$7.45
Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin
