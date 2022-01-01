Ham sandwiches in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|North Country Ham, English Cucumber Slaw and Cheddar Sandwich
|$10.95
North Country ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, English Cucumber Slaw, grain mustard and mixed greens on VT country bread.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
289 Main St, Norwich
|HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH
|$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
