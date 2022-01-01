Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

 

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
North Country Ham, English Cucumber Slaw and Cheddar Sandwich$10.95
North Country ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, English Cucumber Slaw, grain mustard and mixed greens on VT country bread.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
Blue Sparrow Kitchen image

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

