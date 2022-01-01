Muffins in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve muffins
More about King Arthur Baking Company
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
289 Main St, Norwich
|GF CRANBERRY APPLE MORNING MUFFIN
|$3.00
MADE WITH GF FLOUR, APPLES, CRANBERRIES, RAISINS, ORGANIC FLAXMEAL AND GF OAT FLOUR
|LEMON CRUMB MUFFIN
|$2.50
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER
|APPLE CARROT & ALMOND MUFFIN (VEGAN)
|$2.75
MADE WITH ORGANIC CARROTS, HONEY CRISP APPLES, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL AND ALMOND MILK