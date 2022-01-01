Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Norwich

Go
Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve muffins

Blueberry Muffin image

 

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
Blue Sparrow Kitchen image

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF CRANBERRY APPLE MORNING MUFFIN$3.00
MADE WITH GF FLOUR, APPLES, CRANBERRIES, RAISINS, ORGANIC FLAXMEAL AND GF OAT FLOUR
LEMON CRUMB MUFFIN$2.50
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER
APPLE CARROT & ALMOND MUFFIN (VEGAN)$2.75
MADE WITH ORGANIC CARROTS, HONEY CRISP APPLES, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL AND ALMOND MILK
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

Map

