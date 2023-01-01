Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$24.00
A sweet and tart Key lime filling baked in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$4.00
Deep dish spiced sweet potato pie with whipped cream topping.
In honor of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr., proceeds benefit Sweet Potato Comfort Pie.
Pumpkin Pie$24.00
Help us kick off the season of giving! For three weeks this month, we will donate $20 to the Upper Valley Haven for every pie that's sold from our bakery. The Haven provides critical services and food to anyone in need, and we're honored to partner with them for this worthy (and tasty!) cause.
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn image

 

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn

325 Main St, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
