Reuben in Norwich

BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
289 MAIN ST., NORWICH
|Smokey Beet Reuben
|$8.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, gruyere, saurkraut & house thousand island on buttered rye bread toasted in the oven until steamy hot
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
|KOREAN MEATBALL SUB
|$10.95
Our well-loved gochujang meatballs toasted with house mayo on a baguette and topped with our Asian slaw
|BLT
|$9.45
Four slices of North Country bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & house mayo on your choice of toasted bread
|BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$4.95
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!