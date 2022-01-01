Turkey clubs in Norwich
Norwich restaurants that serve turkey clubs
King Arthur Baking Company
135 US Route 5 South, Norwich
|Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich
|$11.25
Roasted Turkey on our Vt. Country Bread with Arugula Pesto-Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
Roast turkey and VT Cabot Cheddar cheese on Just Bread.
WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
289 Main St, Norwich
|HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH
|$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
