Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Norwich

Go
Norwich restaurants
Toast

Norwich restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich image

 

King Arthur Baking Company

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich$11.25
Roasted Turkey on our Vt. Country Bread with Arugula Pesto-Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Roast turkey and VT Cabot Cheddar cheese on Just Bread.
More about King Arthur Baking Company
Blue Sparrow Kitchen image

WRAPS • PITAS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Blue Sparrow Kitchen

289 Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
HAM OR TURKEY SANDWICH$6.95
Your choice of bread, toasted, with all-natural ham or turkey and house mayo or house honey mustard
More about Blue Sparrow Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwich

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Turkey Bacon

Blt Sandwiches

Croissants

Chai Tea

Cappuccino

Map

More near Norwich to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston