Norwood restaurants you'll love

Norwood restaurants
Toast
  • Norwood

Norwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Norwood restaurants

Mustang Pizza image

 

Mustang Pizza

111 Lenox St, Norwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.99
Salted crispy thin Fries
Garden Salad$6.99
Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Red Onion. Green Pepper
Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Asiago
Nexdine image

 

Nexdine

1175 Providence Highway, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
Nexdine image

 

Nexdine

1150 Providence Highway, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
Lunch Box Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lunch Box Deli

859 Providence HWY, Norwood

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Callahan Chicken Salad$10.95
Reuben$11.95
Custom Sandwich$5.50
The Juice Bar 2.0 image

 

The Juice Bar 2.0

20 broadway ave, norwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic
Strawberry, Banana & whole Milk
Wake-Up Smoothie
Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao, Espresso & Almond Milk.
Traditional Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.
Restaurant banner

 

Siam Lotus

1331 Providence Highway, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SPICY CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.00
spicy fried rice with chicken, basil leaves, hot peppers, onions, scallions and mushroom
CHONBURI WINGS$12.00
PEANUT SAUCE$2.00
Restaurant banner

 

Brookside Cafe

1260 Washington Street, Norwood

Avg 4.6 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Minerva Indian Cuisine image

 

Minerva Indian Cuisine

500 Boston Providence Highway, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SPoT!

56 Cottage Street E, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
