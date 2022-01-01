Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Norwood
/
Norwood
/
Chef Salad
Norwood restaurants that serve chef salad
Mustang Pizza
111 Lenox St, Norwood
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$9.99
Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Red Onion. Green Pepper
More about Mustang Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lunch Box Deli
859 Providence HWY, Norwood
Avg 4.4
(344 reviews)
Chef's Salad
$11.95
More about Lunch Box Deli
