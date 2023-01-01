Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Norwood

Go
Norwood restaurants
Toast

Norwood restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Crazy Taco Bar & Grill - 716 Washington Street, Norwood, MA, 02062, US

716 Washington Street, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Birria Tacos$15.99
made with braised beef three smothered corn tortillas, melted cheese, fresh chopped onions and cilantro accompanied by homemade consommé.
Pork Belly Taco$4.75
Sautéed pork with Apple Juliane, Korean BBQ sauce and topped with chipotle mayo
Chicken Tinga Taco$3.99
Sautéed chiken tinga, with chopped onions and fresh cilantro and lime on the side. each additional topping starting at.45
More about Crazy Taco Bar & Grill - 716 Washington Street, Norwood, MA, 02062, US
Item pic

 

Private Cafe for Instron Associates Only.

825 University Avenue, Norwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Pork Tacos$5.25
Birria Beef Tacos !! Slow Braised Beef filled Taco Griddled Crispy.
More about Private Cafe for Instron Associates Only.

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwood

Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Norwood to explore

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (443 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston