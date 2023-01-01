Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Norwood
/
Norwood
/
Waffles
Norwood restaurants that serve waffles
Mustang Pizza
111 Lenox St, Norwood
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$6.99
More about Mustang Pizza
Private Cafe for Instron Associates Only.
825 University Avenue, Norwood
No reviews yet
Loaded Waffle Fries
$6.30
Pulled pork or shredded chicken breast with house made cheese sauce, buffalo or bbq sauce, bacon pieces, and pickled red onion
More about Private Cafe for Instron Associates Only.
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwood
Chicken Sandwiches
Samosa
Chicken Burritos
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad
Nachos
More near Norwood to explore
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Stoughton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Sharon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(670 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(172 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(442 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston