Toast

Noshery

1820 Coyote Point Drive

Popular Items

Pork Banh Mi$11.00
Roasted black pepper-caramel pork shoulder with fried shallot mayo, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeños, and maggi seasoning on a 10" baguette
Shrimp Etouffee$18.00
This classic Louisiana dish is made with shrimp, the holy trinity of onion, celery, and green pepper, and a light brown roux to thicken it up. Served with Louisiana long-grain rice for a true Cajun meal (Pescatarian)
Location

1820 Coyote Point Drive

San Mateo CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
