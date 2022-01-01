Nossa
A Southern Brazilian inspired gathering place in the heart of Los Feliz. Family owned!
1966 Hillhurst Ave
Popular Items
Location
1966 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ALCOVE
housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate
Encanto
Come in and enjoy!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
All Time
We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A