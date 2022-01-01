Go
Toast

Nossa

A Southern Brazilian inspired gathering place in the heart of Los Feliz. Family owned!

1966 Hillhurst Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Glass Red Sangria$11.00
Juicy, herby and fresh with just a tiny touch of sweetness. Housemade with natural red wine. Served chilled with a slice of lemon.
Spring Pea Salad$15.00
Mango, Mint Yogurt, Seasoned Farofa and Lemon
Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
Grilled Tri-Tip Steak$20.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below:
10oz steak marinated in herbs and spices with Garlic-Aji Amarillo, served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Market Greens$13.00
radish, carrots, herbs and red wine-shallot vinaigrette
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Kohlrabi, Hearts of Palm, Citrus Salad
Moqueca de Peixe$28.00
Brazilian fish stew with tomato, onions, peppers, cilantro and coconut milk. a kick of spice and served with rice
Fried Plantains$7.00
(allergy note: fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac)
See full menu

Location

1966 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALCOVE

No reviews yet

housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate

Encanto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

All Time

No reviews yet

We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston