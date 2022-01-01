Go
Toast

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

Worth getting out of the car for!!
We offer excellent options to fit your needs including gourmet Dawson Taylor coffee, fresh baked pastries, veggie filled food, meat and potato delights.
Our atmosphere is light and friendly. We welcome you into our shop with a smile and a desire to make your day better through quality food and excellent customer service. Enjoy a home dinning experience inside or venture to our garden patio for a breath of fresh air and a ray of golden sunshine.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1332 Albion Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito SAUSAGE$7.49
Sausage, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
Chocolate Coffee Beans$3.49
Scone of the day$2.99
Grandma's Hash$9.99
Fresh cut potato mixed with ground sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Served with2 eggs and a side of ketchup.
Burrito BACON$7.49
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
Avacado Toast - LOADED$8.49
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, pepper, bacon, tomato, feta, Jalapeno, arugula, and an egg
20 oz hot favorite$6.00
16 oz Hot Mocha$4.65
16 oz hot favorite$5.50
Avacado Toast - Plain/ build your own$3.99
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, and pepper.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1332 Albion Ave

Burley ID

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bent Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cake Me Away By Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Java Espress

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aguila Con El Taco

No reviews yet

Moms home fresh cooking

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston