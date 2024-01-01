Go
Main picView gallery

Not Justa Cafe - New Richmond - 850 N Knowles Ave

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

850 N Knowles Ave

New Richmond, WI 54017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

850 N Knowles Ave, New Richmond WI 54017

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
729 N Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
220 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
Wild Badger Sports Saloon - New Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
240 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
HANKS BAR
orange starNo Reviews
2391 65TH ST. New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
The Grounds - St. Croix National
orange starNo Reviews
1603 32nd Street Somerset, WI 54025
View restaurantnext
Änna's Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
11 Judd St Marine on Saint Croix, MN 55047
View restaurantnext
Map

More near New Richmond

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Not Justa Cafe - New Richmond - 850 N Knowles Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston