Not Not Tacos

The best not NOT tacos you'll ever have.

550 W Date St Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Pork + Mac Taco$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
Asian Salmon Taco$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
Kelly's Shrimp Taco$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
Cashew Chicken Taco$5.25
cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers
green + red peppers | garlic aioli
It's a Date Taco Bundle$25.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
Sam's Cheeseburger Taco$5.25
secret sauce | shredded lettuce | sautéed onions | crispy onions | parsley
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$5.75
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
Mashed Potato Taco$4.75
sour cream | cholula™ | green onion | crushed potato chips
Tater Tots (Small)$4.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning
Korean Short Rib Taco$6.75
ginger garlic soy sauce | jicama | green onion | gochujang | sour cream | crispy panko
See full menu

Location

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

