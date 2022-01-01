Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern
A neighborhood tavern focusing on quality locally sourced Americana dining and pre-prohibition hand crafted cocktails. A zero waste kitchen catering to vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
749 Metropolitan Ave • $$
749 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn NY
