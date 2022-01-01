Go
Notch 8 Brewery

Good Drinks, Good Food

10150 Junction Drive

Popular Items

Boardwalk Fries$2.99
Notch 8 Wings$13.99
8 House Smoked & Deep Fried Wings. Served with Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch
Pulled Pig$13.99
House Smoked & Hand Pulled Pork Served on a Toasted Brioche with BBQ & a side of Slaw and Boardwalk Fries.
Burnt Ends$13.99
House Smoked & Seasoned Candied BBQ Pork Belly
Location

10150 Junction Drive

Annapolis Junction MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
