Notch Eight Craft House

Upscale American pub food made from scratch with the freshest ingredients around.

107 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Tacos$13.00
Brisket Poutine$12.00
smoked wings$12.00
Campfire Old Fashioned$14.00
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.00
Margarita Cauliflower Crust Flatbread$13.00
Plain Tots$7.00
Nashvile Hot Brussels$12.00
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

107 Broadway

Jim Thorpe PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
