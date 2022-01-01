Go
Notch

Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar, modern American food with a fresh Asian fusion twist. Full service oval bar, elevated front patio, balcony/private dining, and chef's table option.

5036 Hamilton Blvd



Popular Items

Coconut Rice Bowl$12.00
mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple
Fish & Chips Wrap$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
Notch Rice Bowl$16.00
60-min egg, pork sausage, mixed vegetables, egg, bean sprouts
Brisket Chow Mein$25.00
snap peas, broccoli, herb, egg noodles, bell pepper
Sweet Potato Wontons$12.00
Fried Wontons Stuffed with Sweet Potato Filling, Sweet Soy Emulsion, Kimchi Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.00
mayo ketchup, pickled onions, scallions
Veg Fried Rice Bowl$15.00
60-min egg, peas, carrots, broccolini, bell peppers, egg, bean sprouts, garlic
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce House Nam Prik, Crab paste, Fish Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts. Please note: Varies slightly from White Orchids (Light to Medium Spice - please request different below!)
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
Smash Burger
Aged Cheddar, Housemade Ranch, Marinated Tomato Slices, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Location

5036 Hamilton Blvd

Allentown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
