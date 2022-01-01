Note Kitchen & Bar

Go
Note Kitchen offers modern American cuisine fused with international influences and paired with wines; craft beers; artisan cocktails and soulful music. Our menu is created using locally sourced, fresh ingredients from neighboring farms and local waters. Offerings will change frequently based on seasons and availability of ingredients. We encourage our guests to try new food and drink pairings.

227 Greenwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

PORK & PEAR$17.00
BBQ Pulled Pork. Roasted Pears.
Cheddar Cheese. Garlic Aioli.
Pickled Red Onions. Arugula.
Toasted Ciabatta. Fries.
ROASTED PEAR SALAD$15.00
Cider Roasted Pears.
Dried Cranberries.
Candied Pecans. Red Onions.
Goat Cheese. Arugula.
Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
MYSTIC CHICKEN$17.00
Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken.
Melted French Brie. Charred Onions.
Mixed Berry Jam. Arugula.
Toasted Ciabatta.
Gluten Free (with GF Bun.).
HOUSE SALAD$14.00
Tomato Wedges. Red Onions. Cucumbers. Roasted Red Peppers.
Feta. Croutons. Mixed Greens.
Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
HOUSE BURGER$18.00
Brisket & Steak Grind Patty.
Bacon Jam. American Cheese.
Pickles. Garlic Aioli. Red Onions.
Mixed Greens. Brioche Bun. Fries
Gluten Free (with GF Bun)
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$16.00
Brisket & Steak Grind Patty.
Greens. Tomato. Onions.
Brioche Bun. Fries.
Gluten Free with GF Bun.
CAULIFLOWER WINGS$16.00
Vegetarian.
Tempura Breaded Cauliflower, Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce:
Plum Ginger.
Sriracha Buffalo.
Truffle Parmesan.
Sesame BBQ
Spiced Cider BBQ
FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
CHICKEN WINGS$19.00
Ten Crispy Wings. Celery & Carrots.
Choice of Sauce.:
- Plum Ginger
- Sriracha Buffalo
- Sesame BBQ
- Truffle Parmesan
- Cider BBQ.
Gluten Free.
ROSEMARY POUTINE$15.00
Gluten Free
Rosemary & Red Wine Beef Gravy.
Vermont Cheddar Curds.
Sweet Potato Fries.
Scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

227 Greenwood Ave

Bethel CT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
