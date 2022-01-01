Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0153
Nothing Bundt Cakes
3211 W. Wadley Avenue
Popular Items
Location
3211 W. Wadley Avenue
Midland TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flat Belly Wellness Bar
Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!
Venezia Restaurant
Largest wine selection in West Texas to complement steak, seafood,veal and pasta! Banquet venue for special & business events!
mulberry cafe
Serving an all American breakfast and Lunch in a cozy inviting atmosphere
Fat Birds Wing Bar
Come in and enjoy!