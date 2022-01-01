Go
Toast
  • /
  • Goleta
  • /
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170

Nothing Bundt Cakes

CUPCAKES

5784 Calle Real • $$

Avg 4.3 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

10" - Serves 18

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

5784 Calle Real

Goleta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

No reviews yet

Goleta location

Masala Spice Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Masala spice Indian Cuisine is a restaurant owned & managed by our Executive Chef Rajesh Selvarathnam (Chef Raj), who makes sure to give an eye for detail and promises to serve only the best of the best of the best ingredients, as he’s been a proud chef for the past 23yrs and still strives to learn and better himself and his creations to deliver nothing but smiles to our valued guests.
Chef Raj having worked around the globe with Restaurants that have surely made a mark in the culinary world, to name a few would be Amber Indian Restaurant (San Francisco), Bon Appetit (San Francisco), and Hilton group of Hotels (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Now Chef takes on for his personal Endeavor to deliver his own Skill & Art to the People of the Good Land, Goleta, Santa Barbara.

Sushi Teri - Goleta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Tuyo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston