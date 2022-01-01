Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0195
Nothing Bundt Cakes
1985 Cobb Parkway NW
Popular Items
Location
1985 Cobb Parkway NW
Kennesaw GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Highlands Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings.
The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.