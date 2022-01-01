The hydout

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy a chill environment, pull up a seat and enjoy one of our many flavors on our hookahs. Play pool, drink a beer and hang with friends or enjoy being with yourself :) A full service bar coming soon!! We have karaoke nights, open mike nights, comedies and DJ’s. Every night is a new night at The hydout ;) We also offer private parties, ladies night, bachelor parties or anything else you can think of, Just ask ;). Enjoy happy hour everyday 6-8pm import beers $4 premium beers $3.50 domestics $2.50 Hookahs are $17 New Daily Specials On Buckets 5 Pcs Imports - $18 Modelo, Heineken & Corona Premiums - $15 Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon & Yuengling & seltzers Domestics - $12 Bud, Bud light, Coors Light & Millers Regular hookah $24 after 8p"

