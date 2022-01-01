Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0229

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien

No reviews yet

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe is a family owned and operated business specializing in BBQ, Cajun and Country cuisine. We also feature our Chateau Orleans Banquet Hall. This elegant banquet hall can hold up to 300 people and makes a great place to hold parties, corporate meetings and weddings! We have a full service bar with 31 beers on tap and over 50 select craft bottles & cans. We offer dine-in, carry out, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts & more!

