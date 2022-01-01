Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0262

CJ Blacks

CJ Blacks is a family-owned restaurant in Davie, Florida.

Our American Cuisine offers premium Angus Beef and Antibiotic Free Chicken for your quality dining experience.

In addition to our Daily Specials our large menu offers Steaks, Seafood, Chicken, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, and Fresh Salads.

Relax in our warm Rustic Industrial atmosphere where we have two full service bars offering a vast selection of

Spirits, Bourbon, Whiskey, Specialty Drinks and Wine including wine bottle service.

Large Party Seating

