Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0269

Avon Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Avon’s first brewery and grille is located on the corner of 611 and Detroit Road. Owned and operated by deep rooted families, our vision is to use local, sustainable ingredients in both our handcrafted ales and in our chef inspired menu. The grille complements the brewery by providing the feeling only a neighborhood brewpub can offer. Voted best restaurant, best wings, and best burger in Lorain County! Named one of the Top 5 breweries in CLE!! 21 ABC Beers on tap, a chef inspired menu, daily specials, delivery, and curbside pickup.

