Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0029
Nothing Bundt Cakes
1702 Meridian Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1702 Meridian Avenue
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dry creek Grill
Come enjoy dinner & cocktails. Tuesday-Sunday, 4:30-9:30 PM
Blue Rock BBQ
Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.
Be.Steak.A
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!