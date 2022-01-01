Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351
Nothing Bundt Cakes
2061 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Parkway
Popular Items
Location
2061 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Parkway
Chico CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
Burger Hut Burgers
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
The Sierra Nevada Taproom & Restaurant, which is located in Chico, California, is a combination of a top-notch brewery and excellent restaurant. Beer-lovers will enjoy the wide selection available to them. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada Taproom & Nevada also sources ingredients from local places and even from the restaurant's own garden, which means freshness is always a quality of the foods on the menu.
Bacio Carryout & Eatery
Make every day delicious!