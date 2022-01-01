Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0036

Vino & Vinyl LLC

We are a culinary-driven restaurant with a focus on small production wines in a fun atmosphere. We believe that just like chef-driven food with fresh ingredients and attention to detail makes a difference, that music played on records fills the room with vintage warmth. Like the Supper Clubs of the 1930s, we offer high-class yet affordable meals in a social setting. We also support local artist’s on our walls and believe appreciating all forms of art makes an evening out that much more enjoyable. We are the small and the soulful... tour guides. We hope to create an atmosphere where people can have “ah-ha!” moments with food, wine, and music, so that no matter where they are on their path to discovery, they will feel at home, appreciated, and inspired.

