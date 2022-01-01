Go
Toast
  • /
  • Stow
  • /
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0410

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0410

Nothing Bundt Cakes

CUPCAKES

4301 Kent Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

10" - Serves 18

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

4301 Kent Rd

Stow OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

StowNut Donut & Diner

No reviews yet

Family owned for over 20 years! 50’s Style Restaurant Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Donuts! Open till 2:00 pm. Daily.

Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little City Grill

No reviews yet

Little City Grill is an indie restaurant in Kent, Ohio, serving scratch-made fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks... we're #FoodDrinkFriends! Join us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston