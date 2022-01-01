Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0418
Nothing Bundt Cakes
2611 James St
Popular Items
Location
2611 James St
Coralville IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Gustito Pupuseria y Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Iowa Athletic Club
Bring the whole team and enjoy made-from-scratch Tavern style pizza, crispy chicken wings, smash burgers, fresh salads and wraps, awesome craft cocktails, and, of course, The Coldest Beer in Town™ — guaranteed!
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub is your local spot for great food, great drinks, and great company!
IRP & Flannigans
Come in and enjoy!