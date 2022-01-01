Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0428

WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

WAFFLE STOP

The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.

JOHNNY COFFEE

We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.

