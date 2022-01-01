Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0483 - Milpitas, CA - Coming Soon!
Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
597 E. Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas CA 95035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ChickN on the Truck - 279 West Calaveras Boulevard
No Reviews
279 West Calaveras Boulevard Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Milpitas
Jamba - 000860 - Milpitas Town Center
4.1 • 346
547 East Calaveras Blvd. Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurant