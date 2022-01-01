Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Peoria
  • /
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0492 - Peoria, IL
Main picView gallery

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0492 - Peoria, IL

Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7528 N Grand Prairie Dr

Peoria, IL 61615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

7528 N Grand Prairie Dr, Peoria IL 61615

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - War Memorial (Grand Prairie)
orange star3.0 • 11
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260 Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
FaireCoffee - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
5201 W War Memorial Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Hickory River Smokehouse - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
5101 W. HOLIDAY DRIVE PEORIA, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Industry Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
8012 N. Hale Ave Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Pizza 150
orange starNo Reviews
9919 W US Highway 150 Edwards, IL 61528
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Peoria

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0492 - Peoria, IL

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston